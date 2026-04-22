Symmes Township library reopens after $18M renovation with more space, family-friendly features

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After a year and a half of construction and $18 million in renovations, the new Symmes Township library is open.

The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library branch opened earlier this month. The new building is 22,000 square feet, about 30% larger than the previous building.

Senior branch manager Elizabeth Sullivan said it was a project that was worth the wait.

“This community loves to read and we love that," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said residents were eager for the opening, with over 3,200 people visiting the library on its first day.

WATCH: We visited the new library to learn about the $18 million changes

Library reopens after $18M in renovations

Many changes made to the library were requested by the community. Some of the changes include the addition of more meeting spaces, extra books, improved technology and play spaces for kids.

“From our youngest visitors to our oldest visitors, there is something for you here," Sullivan said.

The library includes a dedicated teen space and a place for young kids to read and play.

Parents like Kelsey Jordan said having that option is helpful.

“I’m just blown away by the number of additional resources that are here," Jordan said.

Jordan said the interactive space helps kids learn while also having fun.

“As a mom, doing those things at home can only go so far," Jordan said.

Angela Hursh with CHPL said that was the library's goal when they began remodeling the building.

“It’s part of the library’s focus on literacy and to get kids to be lifelong readers and lifelong learners at the library," Hursh said.

Hursh said that the Symmes Township branch is the top circulating branch for CHPL. The renovations to the library are part of CHPL's Facility Master Plan to upgrade multiple branches.

The library also includes the MakerSpace, which has a vinyl printer, a large-format scanner, a photo printer and a button maker.

Sullivan said the goal is to make sure everyone in the community has the resources available to them to be successful.

She said she's hopeful it will become a destination spot for families in the area.

“Rather than just stopping in to shop, it’s somewhere they can spend a whole afternoon," Sullivan said.