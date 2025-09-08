SWAT standoff ends with arrest after Mt. Orab man threatens people with handgun

MT. ORAB, Ohio — One person is now in custody following a SWAT standoff Sunday afternoon in Mt. Orab after police say he threatened people with a handgun.

The Brown County Communications Center received multiple reports of a man with a handgun threatening people at the 3000 block of Lake Grant Access near Lot 12, according to Mt. Orab Police.

Officers arrived and located a man matching the description in the roadway. When officers made contact with the man, the suspect retreated into a home.

Officers attempted to communicate with the suspect, but he remained non-compliant.

The Brown County SWAT team arrived on scene and the suspect, identified as David Campbell, 41, was taken into custody without incident.

Campbell was transported to the Brown County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and child endangerment.