Prosecutor: 4 men indicted in 2016 Westwood bounty killing

CINCINNATI — Four men have been charged in connection with the 2016 shooting death of Kareem Howell after Hamilton County prosecutors said "new technology" led to a break in the case nine years later.

Darius Holley, Charlie Dailey, Romello Wheeler and Brandon Webster were all indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors said Dailey and Holley walked Howell into the woods behind a Westwood apartment complex at the end of Bracken Woods Lane, held him at gunpoint, then shot him in January 2016. He later died at the hospital.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office told us Howell had been involved in two home invasion robberies, one involving Webster's mother.

The robbery, the office said, prompted Wheeler and Webster to place a $30,000 bounty on Howell. Once Dailey and Holley provided proof of the killing, Webster and Wheeler paid the bounty, according to the office.

When we asked on Friday, the prosecutor's office said it wasn't clear where the four men all were, though they said two were held in jail for unrelated offenses.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Dailey is in the Hamilton County Detention Center, where he's been held since a 2022 indictment for the shooting death of Lorenzo Gray.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Holley is being held at the Ross Correctional Institution on drug and weapons charges.

We asked Cincinnati police if Wheeler or Webster had been taken into custody or if their locations are known. We had not gotten a response by Friday evening.