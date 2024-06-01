Summerfair is back! 300+ artists, food vendors and more gather at Coney Island

CINCINNATI — Summerfair is back! So if you want to get out of the house over the weekend or are looking for a fun family activity, you might want to check it out.

The event is being held at Coney Island despite the amusement park's closure on Dec. 31, 2023, after it was acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

MEMI plans to turn the space into a modern amphitheater music venue.

Summerfair was established in 1968 and houses more than 300 artists for three days. The fair exhibits and sells art in multiple categories:



Ceramics

Drawing

Glass

Jewelry

Leather

Metal

Painting

Photography

Wood

2D/3D mixed media

The event will also have live music and food vendors.

Managing Director of Summerfair Cincinnati Jayne Utter said the artists are from all over the United States.

Utter said the money collected also allows them to support other artists.

"With the money we make, we then support local arts organizations," Utter said. "We support high school, college, working artists, and arts organizations with the money we make this year."

She said they have given the art community approximately 100,000 yearly.

Summerfair runs from Friday to Sunday. It will end at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can purchase one-day tickets for $10 or a multi-day ticket for $15. Kids under the age of 12 will be admitted for free.

To learn more about the event or to buy tickets, click here.