Structure that was built on the foundation of a burnt down house, catches fire this morning

CINCINNATI — Firefighters were sent to the scene of structure fire a little after 6 A.M. this morning at 1402 Neff Avenue in Lower Price Hill, according to Fire Chief Gregory Martin.

Upon arrival firemen found the remnants of a house that had previously burnt down. On top of the burnt foundation they witnessed a small structure built entirely of construction materials fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to efficiently put out the fire and extinguish any hot spots remaining, Chief Martin says.

Up to 48 firemen were on the scene as an investigation into the cause continues.