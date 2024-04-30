Strawberries are ready early this year and you’ve gotta act fast to pick 'em

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — The rain that came Monday night into Tuesday morning can lead to the strawberries rotting so getting out to places to pick will need to be done quickly!

I spoke with one man out there who goes every spring to Red Barn farm in Dry Ridge.

"We come out here every year weather permitting to pick strawberries and we make pies and jellies and mostly eat 'em fresh if we can because the strawberries here are fantastic," Tim Johnson said.

Northern Kentucky fields are nearly two weeks ahead of schedule this year.

Red Barn Farm! Check it out in Dry Ridge today or tomorrow. The raining coming in tonight will make the berries rot fast…. So act quick. Mother Nature provided the bounty about 2 weeks earlier than normal. Any berry patches by you ready yet?? #cincywx pic.twitter.com/7oisTf0O3m — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) April 29, 2024

I checked with Blooms and Berries in Loveland and they are getting close.

The owner said they’ll probably start to have strawberries available for sale in the next seven to 10 days, which is earlier than usual.

Then strawberries will be in full swing by the time their Strawberry Days festival comes on May 18.

The suggestion from area farmers is to check your local fields' websites and Facebook pages to check for picking times — it’s likely happening earlier than normal.

