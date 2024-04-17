What are the latest local pollen levels? Track them with this new app

CINCINNATI — Do you have watery eyes, a scratchy throat and are constantly sneezing when outdoors? Well, you can thank pollen.

Pollen is growing across the Tri-State due to the amount of rain and warmer temperatures we've seen lately.

A new app will help you track local pollen levels.

The app is called Pollen Wise. It pulls pollen samples at the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency in Clifton so you can have all the information at your fingertips.

"What makes it a little easier is you don't have to worry about the numbers because it's going to give you more of an index so we are going to see very high, high, moderate, low or good so you don't have to interpret the numbers you are seeing, you can go by the color," Joy Landry with the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency said.

According to the app, big pollens this week in Cincinnati are coming from Oak and Maple trees.

Landry said every tree has its own cycle.

She said pollen counts usually begin to rise in March, typically starting with Cedar and Elm trees.

You can download the app here.