Graeter's Ice Cream announces new Mystery Ice Cream Pack

CINCINNATI — With the weather heating up, there is no better time to get ice cream.

Now Greater's Ice Cream is offering something new.

The family-owned ice cream shop announced its limited-edition Mystery Tasting Pack on Monday.

When you order a pack, you will be given six pints of new ice cream flavors, allowing you to taste them and guess what they are blind.

"We're excited to offer our fans a chance to experience the thrill of discovering new flavors while adding an element of surprise," fourth-generation Owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream, Bob Graeter said. "It's a great way to engage with our community and create memorable moments with friends and family. The six-pack is sure to delight our loyal fans and show ice cream lovers across the U.S. what Graeter’s Ice Cream is all about.”

The pack is only available online. You can place your order on the Graeter's website and get it delivered to your front door.

It will only be offered for a limited time.

To order your Mystery Ice Cream Pack, click here.