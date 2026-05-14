'Still finding the time to do good' | 2026 Cincy Serves awards honors 11 local residents' service, impact

CINCINNATI — The 2026 Cincy Serves honorees have been announced, recognizing 11 local residents for their outstanding service and impact across the Greater Cincinnati community.

Now in its third year, Cincy Serves celebrates individuals whose efforts improve the region through education, children’s programs, sports, wellness and financial empowerment. Since the initiative launched, it has honored 32 people and contributed more than $150,000 to charities throughout the Cincinnati area.

Each 2026 honoree will receive a $5,300 donation to the charity of their choice along with a VIP experience at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, including four courtside seats, access to the 1899 Club, in-stadium recognition and a behind-the-scenes venue tour.

Watch below to learn more about the awards:

2026 Cincy Serves awards honors 11 local residents' service, impact

This year’s honorees represent a broad range of community service efforts. Their work includes supporting survivors of sexual assault and abuse, leading disability programming, helping families in need, mentoring youth, providing tax assistance resources and volunteering in hospitals and shelters.

Other honorees include a young entrepreneur using a lemonade stand to give back to the community, a barber offering free haircuts and a water rescue volunteer who earned the rank of lieutenant.

Hammad Siddiqi of Fifth Third Bank said the program highlights people whose work often goes unnoticed.

“It’s truly a joy because it’s very inspiring to see what folks are doing," Siddiqi said. "And these are folks that aren’t normally having a spotlight shone on them, so they’re kind of quietly in the background just working. So, to kind of learn about folks in their daily lives, still finding the time to do good is just truly inspiring.”

Maggie Brown of the Cincinnati Open said the honorees reflect the diversity of service taking place throughout the region.

“Their work spanned so many different areas of the city and so many different groups of people, and the honorees really reflect that too," Brown said. "They reflect a diverse representation of what good work is going on here in Cincinnati. Their impact reaches hospitals, shelters, women in need, disability programming, children and so many more things.”

Nominees for Cincy Serves must reside in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton or Warren counties in Ohio or Boone, Campbell or Kenton counties in Kentucky. They are selected based on their demonstrated compassion, commitment to service, and dedication to improving the lives of others in the Cincinnati region.

More information about Cincy Serves and this year’s honorees can be found at cincinnatiopen.com.

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