Warren County's mobile health unit delivers care to residents on the go

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Bus drivers with Franklin City Schools received physical exams Wednesday without leaving work, thanks to the Warren County Health District's mobile health unit.

Christina King, a nurse practitioner, spent the afternoon at the bus depot providing physical exams for drivers as part of the mobile unit's ongoing effort to bring healthcare directly to people in the community.

"This is where all the magic happens," King said.

The mobile unit is now in its second full summer of operation. It partners with organizations across the community and makes weekly stops at various community locations.

Longtime bus driver Jennifer Woods described her exam as "in and out."

"It was very quick, convenient. Convenience is the thing," Woods said.

WATCH: How the mobile health unit helps drivers stay healthy without leaving work

Mobile health unit delivers care to patients on the go

Patients can receive immunizations, bloodwork and other tests from the mobile unit.

"I can write prescriptions if they need to. I had a patient today who didn't even realize she was wheezing, and we were able to call an inhaler in for her," King said.

King said the goal is to meet patients where they are and help fill gaps that keep them from getting the care they need.

"It improves the barriers people might have to access healthcare. When we go to these different locations, we're looking to see what the community needs, whether it's an acute visit or chronic care," King said.

The unit accepts most insurance and gives patients a chance to avoid long waits at a doctor's office, keeping Woods and the other drivers healthy to get kids to and from school.

"It feels great because I love what I do, and I want to make sure I'm in the best health to do it. I have a lot of lives that matter," Woods said.

Health officials say the mobile clinic also helps connect patients to primary care.

See the full list of 2026 Mobile health unit locations below:

Location Schedule Hours Morrow Arts Center Second Wednesday of the month 9–11 a.m. Franklin Springboro Public Library Second Friday of the month 9–11:30 a.m. Family Promise First Friday of the month 9–11 a.m. Found by Faith Food Pantry Second Tuesday of the month 3:30–6:30 p.m. City of Mason Public Parking Lot Third Wednesday of the month 9–11:30 a.m. Sinclair Mason Campus Third Tuesday of the month 8:30–11:30 a.m. Franklin Food Pantry Fourth Tuesday of the month 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Hope United Methodist Church First Friday of the month 1:30–3:30 p.m.

A full schedule, including additional community locations and events, is available at warrencohealthoh.gov/mobile-clinic-calendar.

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