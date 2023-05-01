Springfield Twp. officer was going 84 mph at time of crash that killed him and civilian

CINCINNATI — The Springfield Township officer who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a North College Hill father, killing them both, was driving around 84 mph at the time, according to the crash report filed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Timothy Unwin and 50-year-old William Dunson were both killed in the crash, which happened at the end of March.

On April 12, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release that Unwin had lost control of his car the night of March 31 as he was responding to an emergency call.

The official crash report now shows Unwin was driving at high speeds just before the crash.

According to the crash report, Unwin was driving north on Hamilton Avenue in the right lane, responding to an emergency call. The report says Unwin was using his overhead emergency warning lights and the vehicle's audible siren was on.

At the same time, Dunson's vehicle was traveling south in the right lane, on the other side of the road, according to the crash report.

Unwin then switched to the left-hand lane after a construction zone and attempted to pass a vehicle in the right lane. It was during this lane shift that Unwin lost control of his police vehicle, just at the intersection of Flora Avenue, based on tire marks on the asphalt in that area, the report says.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office In this diagram, provided in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office crash report, "Unit #1" is Unwin's police vehicle, while "Unit #2" is William Dunson's vehicle.

As he lost control, Unwin hit the raised curb of a median running along Hamilton Avenue, then a "large landscaping boulder," which caused Unwin's vehicle to become airborne, the report says.

After that, Unwin's vehicle rolled onto its roof and traveled into the southbound lanes of Hamilton Avenue, hitting Dunson's vehicle. When the two vehicles collided, the impact caused "significant roof structure collapse to both vehicles," according to the crash report.

The roof of the police vehicle was torn away and the vehicle traveled several feet before coming to rest partially on the sidewalk, partially in the right lane of the southbound side of US-127.

Unwin was freed from the crashed vehicle "by mechanical means," but both men were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A witness statement made by a North College Hill officer after the crash said that officer also noticed Unwin's vehicle was driving fast. According to the statement, the North College Hill officer saw emergency lights in his rearview mirror while on West Galbraith Road.

As the officer turned north onto Hamilton Ave., he heard over his radio the emergency call he and Unwin were responding to had been canceled; the witness said he slowed his speed, but noticed Unwin's lights still rapidly approaching in his rearview mirror. The witness said he had slowed to a speed of around 50 to 60 mph at that point.

"I immediately started moving to the right because it was apparent to me the officer driving the car behind me was trying to pass," reads the witness statement. "I realized the officer was coming too fast to pass me in the northbound lanes. I looked to the left and saw there was a median to my left. I saw the underside of the police cruiser that came from behind me as it flipped while airborne."

The witness statement says the North College Hill officer then proceeded to park and attempt to render aid following the crash.

The crash report says Unwin was driving 84 mph when he lost control and crashed his police vehicle. The posted speed limit for Hamilton Avenue in that area is 25 mph.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Investigators worked diligently to conduct a thorough and accurate investigation," reads the statement issued by the sheriff's office. "We will allow the report to speak for itself. At this time, we will continue to allow both families of Officer Unwin and William Dunson to grieve the loss of their loved ones without being re-traumatized by the outlining of this incident."

