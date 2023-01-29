Watch Now
Springfield Township Police: 1 shot, non-life-threatening injuries

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 12:20:52-05

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Sunday at approximately 12:58 a.m. Springfield Township Police officers responded to the 100 block of Caldwell Dr. for a report of a shooting.

"Officers on scene located a male with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment" reported Captain Nick Peterson of the Springfield Township Police.

This incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 729-1300.

