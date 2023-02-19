Springboro High students finalists in National Merit Scholarship Program

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Three Springboro High School students have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists. Anna Barker, Samuel Langer, and Shawn Syed are among the students to make it to finalist status in 2023.

Approximately 1.6 million students, Juniors at the time, in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of finalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.

"These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered this spring" Springboro Schools stated.

Every finalist will compete for one of the National Merit $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The National Merit Scholarship 2023 winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.