CINCINNATI — An invasive insect species is making its presence known in the Cincinnati area, and experts are urging residents to take action when they encounter these destructive pests.

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that feeds on tree sap, has been spotted in local parks and neighborhoods throughout the Tri-State. These insects pose a significant threat to trees and plants by draining vital nutrients and creating conditions that promote harmful mold growth.

It targets the Tree of Heaven and also grapevines, posing an even bigger risk to local wine-making businesses.

"They drink so much sap from the trees, they exude a honeydew which gets all over the trunk of the tree and causes a black, sooty black mold to occur, and that's not very good for the tree," said local entomologist Dr. Gene Kritsky, who works at Mount St. Joseph University.

Matt Rourke/AP FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. State agriculture officials have added 12 counties to the quarantine list, raising the total number of counties under quarantine to 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

While the insects aren't yet everywhere, residents are beginning to report sightings. One local resident described finding an unusual insect while walking their dog near Eden Park.

"We were crossing the bridge that enters the park and I saw an insect on the ground. It was unusual, and I thought,'I wonder if that's one of them,'" said Bob Woodiwiss.

There have also been several photos taken throughout the city, in areas like Clifton and Mt. Airy Forest, posted to the Cincinnati subreddit this year.

Watch below to learn more about these insects and what to look out for:

Spotted lanternfly invasion threatens local trees and grapevines

The spotted lanternflies are known for their ability to spread quickly, primarily through hitchhiking on vehicles and trains. When encountered, experts recommend killing them immediately, though this can be challenging due to their speed and jumping ability.

Anyone who sees one should take a photo of it and report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

"They'll discover these things can jump. They are fast. Basically, good luck killing one of these," said Kritsky.

However, the most effective control method focuses on destroying egg masses during winter months. Residents can scrape egg masses away using a knife or credit card edge, then place the eggs in soapy water or alcohol to kill them. Alternatively, the eggs can be crushed with a flat object.

https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/spotted-lanternfly-a-colorful-cause-for-concern Egg masses

Homeowners should watch for signs of infestation on their property, particularly mysterious droplets that appear on decks and outdoor surfaces on sunny days and never evaporate. These droplets are actually honeydew secreted by feeding spotted lanternflies.

"If you look out and you look at your deck and it looks like it's got raindrops on it, you know, it's a nice sunny day, and they never evaporate away. That's the drops of honeydew exuded from the spotted lantern flies while they're feeding," said Dr. Kritsky.

WCPO Dew drops on decks

Experts emphasize that focusing on egg mass removal during winter months is the most effective strategy for controlling the spread of this invasive species.

Hamilton County is now under "quarantine" due to the spotted lantern fly.

You can learn more about what this means and where else the invasive species has been seen here.

This story was reported for broadcast by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.