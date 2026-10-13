SpaceX launch visible in the morning sky

CINCINNATI — "Jennifer, I'm not sure what was coming through the atmosphere, but it was bright and lasted for a long time," said Matthew Trefz of Winchester, OH.

That bright object was SpaceX!

Steven Barger - Bethel, OH SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday. The latest rocket launch is a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Around 6:40 a.m., reports of a bright object in the Tri-State sky started coming in to the newsroom.

People in the Tri-State aren't used to seeing a rocket launch as Cincinnati sits nearly 800 miles away from the launch site.

The rocket launch was visible due to the path of the rocket but also the clear sky overnight. For those who caught the launch, it was visible very low on the horizon to the southeast.

Here's a photo that came in from Andrew Baker where there were a few more clouds in the sky.

SpaceX Launch from Andrew Baker SpaceX Launch from Andrew Baker

And then additional photos came in from farther south in the Georgia sky like this one from

Bo Henley.