Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX launch visible in the morning sky

Reports of SpaceX in our sky today
SpaceX Launch
Matthew Trefz
SpaceX Launch
SpaceX Launch
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — "Jennifer, I'm not sure what was coming through the atmosphere, but it was bright and lasted for a long time," said Matthew Trefz of Winchester, OH.

That bright object was SpaceX!

SpaceX Launch
SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday. The latest rocket launch is a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Around 6:40 a.m., reports of a bright object in the Tri-State sky started coming in to the newsroom.

People in the Tri-State aren't used to seeing a rocket launch as Cincinnati sits nearly 800 miles away from the launch site.

The rocket launch was visible due to the path of the rocket but also the clear sky overnight. For those who caught the launch, it was visible very low on the horizon to the southeast.

Here's a photo that came in from Andrew Baker where there were a few more clouds in the sky.

SpaceX Launch from Andrew Baker
SpaceX Launch from Andrew Baker

And then additional photos came in from farther south in the Georgia sky like this one from
Bo Henley.

SpaceX View from Georgia
SpaceX View from Georgia
More local news:
Rodney Hinton Jr. trial: Testimony details deadly crash circumstances Westside roundabout construction project eases traffic concerns Cincinnati voters to decide on $66.3 million school levy in November

We're heading to the east side! Let's Talk in Madisonville | Oct. 21 from 4-6pm