CINCINNATI — Some counties in the Tri-State have declared snow emergencies as snow has coated roadways throughout the region.

Snow emergencies have been issued for the following areas:

OHIO:



Hamilton County: Level 1

KENTUCKY:



Kenton County: Level 1

In general, a Level 1 Snow Emergency cautions drivers and requires all parked cars to be removed from public streets to allow road crews to treat the roadways. A Level 2 Snow Emergency means drivers should not travel.