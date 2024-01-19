9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY: Roads are snow covered and slick

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and roads are slick.

Snow spread across the Tri-State overnight and snow showers will continue through 9 a.m. This will continue to add accumulating snow to all surfaces across the Tri-State. It looks like snowfall totals from 1 to 3 inches are still as forecasted.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory



Untreated roads are the ones in the worst shape this morning. Interstates and main roads are doing better as salt and brine have been applied to those surfaces. Either way, you need to account for longer drive times this morning as you'll need to slow down or be forced to slow down as interstate travel is running slower than average.

Most of our snow activity will be done by 9 a.m. and then clouds remain for the rest of the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to low 20s for most of the day and then slide into the teens this evening. With temperatures staying below freezing, roads will not be "cleared" by mother nature. Slick spots will continue throughout the day.

Arctic air is back for the weekend. Overnight temperatures drop into the single digits for both Saturday and Sunday morning. Wind chills Saturday morning will range from -5 to -10 degrees. A wind chill advisory has been issued for most of our area starting at midnight and through noon Saturday.

WCPO Wind Chill Advisory



The weekend is dry and cold. Next week temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s, if not the low 50s. This will be coupled with days in a row of rain chances starting on Tuesday and lasting through Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Snow continues

Snow covered roads

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Morning snow showers

Falling temperatures, cloudy

High: 24

FRIDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Much colder

Low: 6

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Very cold

High: 19

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Bitterly cold

Low: 4

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Still cold

High: 26

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========