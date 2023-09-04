Solidarity: Thousands of union members to meet at Great American Ball Park for Labor Day

CINCINNATI — As summer starts to come to a close, Labor Day is giving many in the Tri-State a chance to rest, relax and reflect.

The Cincinnati Labor Council is hosting a picnic creating a space of celebration, recognition and solidarity Monday.

The AFL-CIO Labor Council's event starts at noon with a private gathering at the Great American Ball Park Fan Zone. There will be food, music and guest speakers. At 2:15 p.m., the event opens to the public.

This year, SAG-AFTRA is asking members to come out and join in celebrations with other local and national labor unions amid the strike in Hollywood.

Tickets to attend the Council's event cost $12. Organizers said $2 get donated to the AFL-CIO. That ticket also counts as a ticket to Monday's Reds vs Mariners game at 4 p.m.

Labor Day began as a state holiday in the late 1800s, with 23 states adopting it as a holiday by 1894. That year, Congress made Labor Day a national holiday.