Snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State after overnight snowfall

CINCINNATI — Several counties in the Tri-State, including Hamilton, have issued snow emergencies early Tuesday morning after overnight snowfall blanketed the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Ohio:



Hamilton County — Level 2

Clermont County — Level 1

Warren County — Level 2

Clinton County — Level 1

Butler County — Level 1

Kentucky



Kenton County — Level 1

Boone County — Level 1

Indiana



Dearborn County — Yellow

What emergency levels mean:

There are three levels of snow emergencies. In general, vehicles must be removed from public roads during a snow emergency. While there may be slight variations from one community to the next, these are the general definitions:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive carefully. Motorists must move cars from snow emergency routes.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.