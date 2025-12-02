WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow-covered roads in the Tri-State

The 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues as snow now blankets the Tri-State.

Roads are snow-covered, and this will lead to slowdowns on your way to work today. Plan for longer travel times. Snow will continue until around 6 a.m. with 2-4" of snow when it's all said and done. The forecast is right on track with what we talked about all day yesterday.

WCPO Snow by 6 a.m.

Snow showers will end from west to east between 6 to 7 a.m. After that, the sky will be overcast for the rest of the day with temperatures slowly rising to 33 degrees. Untreated roads will continue to be snow covered for much of the day, so expect travel issues to be around for a while. Highly traveled and treated roads will be in better shape as we get into the afternoon hours.

WCPO Tuesday outlook

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight as temperatures dip to the low 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. It's a well below average and chilly day again.

Another weak cold front passes through our region Wednesday night. This will lead to the chance of flurries in the overnight hours. Lows drop to 26 degrees.

WCPO Wednesday night chance for flurries

Thursday will be colder behind the front. Temperatures only rise to 30 degrees in the afternoon and then dip to 14 that night as the colder air continues to move into our region.

The next chance for light snow or a wintry mix moves in Saturday night and Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Snow ends, snow covered roads

Overcast

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Overcast

Snow covered roads

High: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 21

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To Partly cloudy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Chance for flurries

Overcast

Low: 26

