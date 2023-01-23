More snow coming this week, when the heaviest falls

Flurries and light snow showers continue this morning as a weak system pushes through the Ohio Valley. This could produce a fresh 1/2 inch of snow for some locations. But the reality is, a lot of side streets and rural roads still have slick spots from Sunday's snowfall. Expect that we'll still have some travel related issues this morning but nowhere near as bad as what we dealt with Sunday morning.

Flurries will continue through midday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures warm to 37 with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be relatively quiet during the daytime hours with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures warming to 43. But this is ahead of another potent area of low pressure. And this will unfold as another messy system Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It looks like we'll see a brief window of rain late Tuesday evening but as temperatures drop, this will turn to a very heavy snowfall. This should happen in the overnight hours and it will accumulate quickly. It already looks like we could be looking at 3 to 6 inches of snowfall in our area, if the precipitation switches over as the models are eluding to. We'll continue to narrow down the snowfall forecast in the days ahead, but here's where the messaging in this next weather system needs to be crystal clear. The snowfall forecast confidence is growing. The likelihood of snow is high. And there is little doubt that road conditions will deteriorate quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. And since the heaviest of the snow would fall between midnight and 6 a.m., you can expect difficult travel, delays and possible school closures Wednesday. So start planning ahead now!

This area of low pressure lifts through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday during the daylight hours. We'll even get periods of rain during the day as road crews are out clearing this latest round of snow. We'll see a high of 41 on Wednesday. Then Wednesday night, colder air will wrap behind this system, again bringing a light snow chance. The amount that accumulates will be light and minor, but additional slick spots can be expected.

MORNING RUSH

Light snow, flurries

A few slick spots

Low: 30

MONDAY

Early flurries

Mostly cloudy, chilly

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Late day rainfall

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain turns to snow

Heavy snow likely, roads difficult

Low: 31

