Man at the scene of Ryan Hinton police shooting arrested again on aggravated robbery charge

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old who was at the scene when Ryan Hinton was fatally shot by police has been arrested again on an aggravated robbery charge, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Cynsere Grigsby pulled a firearm on a victim and took $230 from them in the 6100 block of Argus Road in College Hill on Wednesday, according to an affidavit. Grigsby then allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Grigsby was arrested Friday and appeared in court Saturday morning, where a judge gave him a $25,000 bond for the aggravated robbery charge. Grigsby also violated his parole with the charge, and he is currently still in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

In May 2025, the 19-year-old was one of three then-teenagers who were accused of stealing a vehicle alongside Ryan Hinton, who was fatally shot by police when the teens fled the vehicle.

Grigsby faced several charges after Hinton's death, but multiple were dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. He was sentenced to two years of community control.

The other two arrested, 18-year-old Jurrel Austin and 19-year-old Deanthony Bullocks, were also both initially facing several charges before those were dismissed, and they both pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing official business.