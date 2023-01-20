Timing & impacts of snow for Sunday

Sunday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

A winter storm system is expected to move into the Tri-State by Sunday morning, bringing accumulating snow and creating quite a mess for many communities across the Ohio River Valley. A mix of snow, sleet and rain are all expected at times and will be a major impact for Sunday churchgoers and anyone planning on traveling to a bar or Bengals watch party for Sunday's 3 p.m. kickoff.

IMPACTS:

Snow and sleet will be the major impact with this system, especially if we see just snow for a period of time. There is a chance that we could see snowfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour during our heaviest snowfall.

It will be a high moisture content snow, which makes it dense and heavy in weight. This creates a more slushy substance which is harder to shovel, but also creates issues on the roadways. Any spots that see this slushy accumulation on the roads could also deal with road flooding due to ponding and some hydroplaning.

Snowfall totals will likely be between 1 to 2 inches for most communities in the metro, with less expected the further south and east you get from the area. Some parts of Bracken, Mason and Robertson counties may not see any snow stick at all as it stays mostly as rain. The snow that we do see will be watery snow, which feels like a melted snow cone for many areas.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Expected Snowfall for Sunday

TIMING:

So let's time this out. It will be dry for much of the Tri-State through the early morning hours, but as we get closer to 7 a.m. a likely wintry mix will move in from the southwest. It will change to snow quickly as we move later into the morning and pull in more moisture.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 7 AM Sunday Futureview

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 9 AM Sunday Futureview

The heaviest of the snow will likely be during the late morning hours before noon. These snow rates will likely be between a half inch to an inch per hour, with some areas near an inch and a half an hour. This is when roads will become their worst and we will likely see issues pick up.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 11 AM Sunday Futureview

By noon, it looks like we will see the rain and sleet start to mix in with the snow, which will limit the accumulation for areas that see that change. The snow will start to become slushy too, especially on roadways.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 1 PM Sunday Futureview

WCPO - Brandon Spinner 3 PM Sunday Futureview

This should all be gone by 5 p.m. Sunday as the system wraps up and moves out. From there the melt will ramp up and will continue into Monday.

6-9 a.m. - Snow, sleet move in from the southwest

- Snow, sleet move in from the southwest 9 a.m. to noon - Heavy snow and sleet pickup across the Tri-State

- Heavy snow and sleet pickup across the Tri-State Noon to 3 p.m. - More rain mixing in with snowfall

- More rain mixing in with snowfall 3-5 p.m. - Precipitation moves out

WHAT TO WATCH:

The track of the low-pressure system will be the greatest determining factor of our precipitation type. The further southeast the center of the system is, the more likely we will stay as all snowfall. In that case, the snow totals would be higher. However, if the system takes a jog of just 50 miles to the north, it would lead to predominately rainfall across the Tri-State.

Just make sure to plan for delays and road issues on Sunday and expect some of the worst weather to happen when roads are the busiest. We will continue to update you with the latest conditions here and on air!