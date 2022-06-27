CINCINNATI — Ohio Job and Family Services has notified Small Kids Adventures Learning Center II of its intent to revoke the business’s child care center license after a 1-year-old was assaulted at the West Price Hill facility, leading to the arrest of one of the day care's employees.

WCPO 9News obtained a 34-page document sent from ODJFS to Small Kids Monday. ODJFS suspended the business's license earlier this year after police arrested Kristian Hemmitt. Detectives said in March that while she worked there, she was caught on camera assaulting a 1-year-old. ODJFS explained Monday that a suspension is a temporary measure that allows ODJFS to take immediate action to close a program. A revocation is a permanent action.

To read the list of violations and see the full revocation notification, scroll to the bottom of this story.

ODJFS listed seven violations that led to the revocation, including cruel, unusual and extreme techniques to manage children in care.

Like a suspension, the notice of revocation begins what can be a lengthy administrative hearing process.

The business is entitled to a hearing if it submits a written request within 30 days of the notice. At that hearing, the attorney can present evidence and examine witnesses.

WCPO 9 News is waiting to hear back from the attorney representing the daycare, Carl Lewis.

Read the list of violations and see the full revocation notification:

