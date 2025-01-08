Sledding in Cincinnati: Here are some of the best hills to hit in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — After Winter Storm Blair dumped roughly 10 inches on the Greater Cincinnati area, one silver lining for many is that it provides the best sledding (or sled-riding?) opportunities we've had in years.

According to the National Weather Service, a record snowfall of 4.2 inches was measured in the city Monday. This breaks the old record of 3.5 inches set in 1981.

Cincinnati's two-day total was recorded at 10.6 inches, according to the NWS.

The area was blanketed in more than a half-foot of snow thanks to the winter storm that began Sunday.

That's meant that Tri-State kids, out of school amid snowfall and Arctic temperatures, have been searching for ways to enjoy their snow days.

Here's a list of some of the best sledding spots in Cincinnati:

Voice of America Park: 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester

Overlooking Butler County’s Voice of America Park, the magnificent 65-foot slope known as “Chill Hill” is one of Greater Cincinnati’s most popular sledding locations when the weather turns chilly. The man-made hill is one of the highest elevations in Southwest Ohio and offers a long, clean ride. For those wanting a slightly easier climb, the park offers several smaller sledding hills as well.

Mount Storm Park: 700 Lafayette Ave., Clifton

With a name like Mount Storm, one might think this 57-acre park’s inclines would be for thrill-seekers only. However, the designated sledding hill at Mount Storm is a gentle (and long!) ride. Don’t forget to check out all of the breathtaking vistas of the winter-bound city below while you’re there. It's also a great pick for a sled-riding date!

Devou Park: 790 Park Lane, Covington, Ky.

The rolling landscape of Northern Kentucky’s beautiful Devou Park has been a sledding favorite for years. The designated hill near the concert bowl is an area favorite.

Ault Park: 3600 Observatory Ave., Mount Lookout

Another sledding hotspot (or cold spot?) in Greater Cincinnati is Ault Park in Mount Lookout. The park does not designate a single specific hill for sledding, but there are several fantastic options available depending on personal preference. With that said, the mild slope of the hill facing the pavilion might be the best bet for kids.

Stanbery Park: 2221 Oxford Ave., Mount Washington

Stanbery Park’s sledding hill is infamous and for good reason -- it’s regularly recommended as one of the best in the Tri-State. Moreover, its heavily wooded 125-acre landscape is gorgeous to behold under a thick blanket of snow.

French Park: 3012 Section Road, Amberley Village

The pastoral, 275-acre French Park in Amberley Village is home to several gnarly sledding hills. It's also a favorite park for dog lovers!

Rapid Run Park: 4450 Rapid Run Road, West Price Hill

If you’re near Price Hill, Rapid Run Park is the place to be for snow-bound fun. Its rolling hills are perfect for "rapid” descents.

Big Bone Lick State Park: 3380 Beaver Road, Union

Big Bone might be most well-known for its museum, campground and titular fossils, but it’s also worthy of recognition for some primo sledding hills. Its sprawling natural environment is the perfect place to catch a wintry ride, and it's also a popular destination for winter hiking expeditions.

Sharon Woods: 3700 Park 42 Drive, Sharonville

Sharon Woods park has not one but two sledding hills, including a bunny hill ideal for younger sledders.

The hills are a short distance north of the main park entrance.