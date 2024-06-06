Skyline Chili in Cherry Grove holding 'breakfast test' Thursday morning

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio — You probably know what you're going to order at Skyline Chili before you walk in the door. But today, this Queen City favorite is trying something new.

The Skyline at 440 Ohio Pike will be doing a 'breakfast test' Thursday morning.

The store is opening four hours early for the test. From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. you can drop by the restaurant and try out some of its unique breakfast options.

The restaurant usually opens at 10:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Skyline at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is the only location that serves breakfast.

It is unknown if other locations will be doing breakfast tests in the future.

To learn more about Skyline Chili and to look at their daily menu, click here.

