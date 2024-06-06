Second Buc-ee's Kentucky location opening this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A popular gas station stop is opening its second location in Kentucky this month.

Buc-ee's will open the doors of its travel center in Smiths Grove, in the Bowling Green area, Monday, June 24 at 6 a.m.

Bowling Green TV station WBKO said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Senator Rand Paul and local leaders like Smiths Grove Mayor David Stiffey and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.

According to the company's press release, it will be a total of 53,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions.

The location at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road will be right off the interstate for anyone traveling to Bowling Green, Nashville or beyond.

Buc-ee's first Kentucky location opened in Richmond in 2022. The very first Ohio location is planned for not too far from the Tri-State in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced on social media that the travel center will be coming to the intersection of "235 and 70 in the northeast corner."

"You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches," Gore wrote. "Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee's. We're happy to have you!"

In March, Gore said plans for the project site have been approved by state and county officials. At that time, Buc-ee's had yet to close on the property but Gore said they were expected to at a future planning commission meeting.

There are still no details on when the Huber Heights location could open.