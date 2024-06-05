Watch Now
Kroger to give away 45,000 pints of free ice cream

The grocery store will be giving away 45,000 free pints of its Kroger Brand ice cream Thursday, June 20.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CINCINNATI — What's better than ice cream on a hot day? Free ice cream.

Kroger will be giving away 45,000 free pints of its Kroger brand ice cream Thursday, June 20.

Kroger will give out 50 pints every minute during sunlight hours. There will be 15 hours of sunlight on June 20 — the longest of the year — meaning 900 minutes and 45,000 pints total.

"Summer means more time with family, more time by the pool and more time indulging in our favorite treats, and nothing says a perfect summer day like sunshine and Kroger Brand ice cream," Vice President of Our Brands for Kroger, Juan De Paoli said. "With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream."

The giveaway includes all Kroger brand flavors, so you can stick to the classics or try something new.

You can visit this link to get the coupon for your free pint. The digital coupon can only be used once.

Click here to see if a Kroger near you is participating.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

