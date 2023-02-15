Ski club, Cincinnati organization partner to introduce Black children to the world of snow sports

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A local Black ski club partnered with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) and Perfect North Slopes to expose 50 kids to the world of snow sports.

For the last five weeks, Perfect North has been a learning space for dozens of kids with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

”They were very intimidated from the [lift] chairs initially,” said Kevin Grandison, Corbeau Snow Sports Cincinnati's youth program director.

Jamya Blair, 13, went from barely wanting to participate to taking a leadership role and helping her friends down the slopes.

“At first I was like, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to do it,” Blair said.

Blair is among several young Black and Brown kids now playing in the snow every Friday. Grandison said that 30 years ago people who looked like him on the slopes were few and far between.

“Someone from Corbeau approached me and said, ‘Hey, why don't you join our club and learn to ski?’” Grandison said. “And I said, ‘I didn't know that Black people skied, but OK.’”

Daniel Betts with CRC said they bring the children, while Corbeau provides the gear and Perfect North the snow. Betts said his staff has seen just how much this snowsports camp has impacted its participants.

“I feel like I accomplished being confident in myself and not doubting and stuff,” Blair said.

Corbeau Snowsports Cincinnati is a chapter of the National Brotherhood of Skiers. The club was founded by two Black men 50 years ago. Other than getting Black people to the slopes, the organization also has a goal to get more Black athletes on Winter Olympics teams.

“It's a great way of bringing new opportunities for Black people that have been denied in the past,” Grandison said. “So we feel like we're really breaking down some barriers that have historically been there.”

And maybe when 12-year-old Nasir Mizell isn’t busy with Kung Fu, he might be the perfect candidate.

“I picked it up pretty fast, but it wasn’t hard at all,” Mizell said.

While most people would fear something they’re not familiar with, Mizell embraces it.

“I prepare mentally by just not being afraid. It’s OK to fall, we’re on snow,” Mizell said.

Corbeau Snowsports Cincinnati and CRC said they’d like to continue the program next year with even more kids.