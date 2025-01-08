Watch Now
Sibling duo transforms snow days into epic 18-hour igloo project in Southeast Indiana

Two siblings in Bright, Indiana built an impressive, 8-foot igloo outside of their home after Winter Storm Blair hit the Tri-State Sunday into Monday.
BRIGHT, Ind. — While many kids may see snow days as a time to relax and unwind, two siblings in southeast Indiana put in some serious work.

Chloe Brown and her half-brother Braxton Dennison, armed with buckets and enthusiasm, spent 18 hours over three days building an 8-foot tall (almost) igloo.

“Welcome to the ‘ig,’” Braxton said, standing in front of the creation.

Of course, it’s not an igloo because “there’s no roof on it,” he said. The duo said it got to a point where the igloo got so tall, they couldn’t reach the top layer.

Their mom, Angel Parnell, had the idea and started the base layer to get them out of the house and into the elements.

“Just to have more fun,” she said.

Nearly 500 buckets full of snow later, the igloo was nearly complete.

It wasn’t without its challenges, Braxton said, highlighting how “freezing, wet and cold” his fingers were.

The space is decorated with a rug from Mexico, furniture, pumpkin spice candles and flamingos.

“(Flamingos) kind of represents Indiana weather. How it’s like hot one day and really cold the next,” Chloe said.

As Braxton’s gloves became soaked with cold snow, he was ready for hot chocolate. Chloe is ready for something even further ahead: “I’m ready for summertime.”

