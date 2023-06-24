Shots fired at CPD officers in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — It was a scary situation for Cincinnati police officers overnight after shots were fired near them in the Roselawn neighborhood, Cincinnati police said.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers were patrolling in the area of Reading Road and Summit Road around 3:45 a.m. when officers heard gun shots near them. The officers rushed to cover to avoid being shot. According to Lt. Cunningham, officers did not return fire and no officers were injured during the ordeal.

One of CPD's police vehicles was hit with a single round near the hood.

Officers were patrolling in that area after a recent spike in violent crime. Lt. Cunningham said large crowds have been associated with establishments in that area.

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning near the same area where officers were fired upon.

CPD currently has the 7600-7000 block of Reading Road closed as investigators comb the crime scene.

CPD has not said if investigators have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene and we hope to learn more.