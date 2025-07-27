One person injured in Dixie Highway shooting

FAIRFIELD — One person was shot early Sunday morning at a Speedway on Dixie Highway, according to police on the scene.

The shooting started as a physical fight in the parking lot at 7300 Dixie Highway. Two men were injured, though only one was shot.

The shooting victim was taken to Mercy Health, where he was then air-cared to UC Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. They also believe there is no threat to the community.