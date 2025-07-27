Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person injured in Dixie Highway shooting

dixie hwy shooting
Blake Sheely/WCPO
dixie hwy shooting
Posted
and last updated

FAIRFIELD — One person was shot early Sunday morning at a Speedway on Dixie Highway, according to police on the scene.

The shooting started as a physical fight in the parking lot at 7300 Dixie Highway. Two men were injured, though only one was shot.

The shooting victim was taken to Mercy Health, where he was then air-cared to UC Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. They also believe there is no threat to the community.

Good Morning Tri-State

More local news:
WATCH: Video shows large brawl in downtown Cincinnati; CPD investigating Man arrested after Deerfield Twp. police standoff that caused emergency alerts PD: Woman charged with shooting, killing man during argument in Florence

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.