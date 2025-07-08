Shooting investigation underway at DHL Hub in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a shooting at a DHL facility in Erlanger, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Florence police and CVG Airport police responded to the scene at 236 Wendel H Ford Boulevard before 11:00 Monday night.

DHL Express told WCPO in a statement that an "incident" happened in the parking lot of Building 6 outside their facility and that one person was injured. Officials have not released details on the person's condition or what led up to the incident.

"Our thoughts are with them and we are hoping for a swift and complete recovery," read DHL's statement.

The investigation appeared to center around a black sedan in the parking lot. The vehicle was surrounded by crime scene tape and about two dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

DHL said "the police have been engaged and are investigating the incident with our full cooperation." They were unable to provide further comment.

According to a spokesperson for CVG, “airport first responders were dispatched to DHL for a reported incident this evening,” but CVG would not comment further.

Operations at the DHL hub appear to be proceeding as normal Tuesday morning.