Sheriff: Woman killed, two seriously injured after crash in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman following after a two-vehicle crash that took place Saturday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the scene on U.S. 52 near 8 Mile in Anderson Township after 10 p.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred when a 2025 Honda CR-V, driven by Donita Bessent, was turning left onto U.S. 52 from 8 Mile and failed to yield. The Honda was then struck on the driver's side by a 2012 Kia traveling westbound. The driver of the Kia was 39-year-old Jerry Ncelhamey, while the passenger was his wife, Stacy.

Bessent was taken to UC Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Both occupants of the Kia were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said neither speed nor impairment appeared to contribute to the circumstances of the crash.