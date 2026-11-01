CINCINNATI — Some University of Cincinnati students woke up to quite a scare this Halloween after gunfire struck an apartment building near campus, shattering a door and leaving bullet holes through the glass.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at CP Cincy on McMillan Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH: Gunfire hits apartment building near UC

I don’t think anyone feels safe’: Gunfire hits apartment building near UC

Police emphasized that CP Cincy is an apartment complex, not University of Cincinnati student housing. However, residents who spoke with WCPO said the majority of the people who live in the building are students.

Police said they did not find any shooting victims.

Hours later, evidence of the gunfire remained at the building, including shattered glass and a boarded-up door.

University of Cincinnati junior Tyler Brewer said he was awake when the gunfire erupted.

Brewer said the incident left him frustrated with communication from the apartment complex.

“Definitely gotta be some type of changes around here, ’cause I don’t wanna feel unsafe when I’m just, you know, going to class in the morning,” Brewer said.

When asked whether he feels safe around UC right now, Brewer said no.

“I don’t think anyone feels safe right now,” he said.

WCPO reached out to CP Cincy for comment but did not hear back in time.

Despite the early-morning gunfire, many students were still out in costumes Saturday. Those WCPO spoke with said the violence would not keep them from celebrating Halloween.

UC Public Safety also shared safety tips for students on social media ahead of Halloween celebrations.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No suspect information was available Saturday.