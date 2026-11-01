CPD: One dead in shooting at Memories Lounge in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a bar in downtown Cincinnati, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, CPD officers responded to Memories Lounge, a bar on the 30 block of East 7th Street, for reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kameiro Blair-Martin, 20.

The investigation is ongoing.