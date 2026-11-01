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CPD: One dead in shooting at Memories Lounge in downtown Cincinnati

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(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
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CINCINNATI — One man is dead after an overnight shooting at a bar in downtown Cincinnati, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, CPD officers responded to Memories Lounge, a bar on the 30 block of East 7th Street, for reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kameiro Blair-Martin, 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

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