Shots reportedly fired near the University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Cincinnati Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment building on East McMillan, one mile away from the University of Cincinnati's campus.

According to a release from Cincinnati Police Public Information Officer Brand Underwood, no shooting victims were located. Underwood stressed that there are UC students living in apartment building, but it is not student housing and non-students also reside there as well.

University of Cincinnati sent out an emergency alert to students at 4:30 a.m. An all-clear text was sent out a little over 15 minutes later.

Underwood also stated that there is no information on the suspects at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident follows a string of shootings and reports of gunfire during the opening weeks of the fall semester. Barricades were installed around University Square in early September as the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati police increased security around campus.

On Sept. 2, 2026, WCPO reported that the barricades were just one part of a broader response taking shape around UC.

University Public Safety said city and university leaders have been meeting regularly to evaluate conditions, coordinate resources, and identify additional steps that can be implemented immediately.

Watch: Barricades near UC to remain indefinitely as university, Cincinnati police increase security (Sept. 2, 2026)

Barricades near UC to remain indefinitely as university, Cincinnati police increase security

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

