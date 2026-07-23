'Serious public safety concern' | Fire trucks can no longer drive across Elsmere bridge, creating delays

ELSMERE, Ky. — Fire trucks will no longer be able to use the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge on Garvey Avenue after a recent inspection led to immediate changes on how much weight the bridge can bear, according to a press release from the City of Elsmere.

Elsmere officials said a recent structural analysis performed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet required the bridge's load rating be immediately lowered from 27 tons to 13 tons.

"As a direct result of this downgrade, Elsmere Fire District apparatus are no longer permitted to cross the bridge, creating unavoidable delays in emergency response times for the surrounding area," reads the announcement from the city. "This presents a serious public safety concern for our community."

While Garvey Avenue is a main artery running through Elsmere, city officials said the bridge itself is owned, maintained and controlled by Norfolk Southern Railroad; the city does not have any authority over its maintenance, inspection or structural integrity.

Elsmere officials said they, the Elsmere Fire District and state partners are working to press Norfolk Southern Railroad to take immediate action on the bridge.

"The safety impacts of this change are significant, and residents deserve a reliable solution," Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof said in the press release. "The City of Elsmere is fully engaged with Norfolk Southern and KYTC to identify corrective options and move toward a permanent resolution. We are committed to advocating for our community and ensuring the necessary steps are taken to address this concern promptly and responsibly."

Elsmere Fire Chief Paul LaFontaine said the weight downgrade creates "an unacceptable risk" for residents living in the area.

"Our apparatus cannot cross the bridge under the new limit, and when Main Street is blocked by trains, which happens frequently, our ability to reach people calling 911 is delayed," LaFontaine said in the press release. "We are urging Norfolk Southern to take immediate corrective action. Public safety must be the priority."