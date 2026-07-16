Coroner: 1 dead after crash on Norwood Lateral, westbound lanes closed

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said one person died after a crash on the Norwood Lateral, or SR-562, Thursday afternoon.

The crash was just west of I-71 and drivers are being diverted off the Lateral at Ridge Road. The westbound lanes of the Lateral are closed.

The crash appeared to involve City of Cincinnati vehicles and a Metro bus. Two pick-up trucks with the City of Cincinnati logo on the side were pulled off at the crash site; one of those trucks appears to have front-end damage.

WCPO

Nearby, a Metro bus sat inside the area blocked off by police, near several damaged orange cones. The front of the Metro bus also appears to be damaged.

Police have not said what led up to the crash, or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

ODOT