Sharonville police chase leads to multiple arrests

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — What started as a normal traffic stop in Sharonville ended with a massive police chase on the interstate Saturday evening.

It began as a routine traffic stop for a fictitious license plate violation at 5:33 p.m., according to the Sharonville Police Department. However, things changed when the driver fled the scene, striking the officer's cruiser and ignoring multiple orders to stop.

Police pursued the suspect for nearly 30 minutes before using stop sticks to deflate the suspect's front left tire.

The suspect has been identified as Alicia Joyce Bryant, 54, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Bryant has been charged with:

Attempted assault on a police officer Felony failure to comply with a police officer Drug paraphernalia Driving under suspension Fictitious license plate violation

Bryant also had an outstanding warrant from Butler County.

Kevin Gabbard, 45, was also in the vehicle. He was charged with tampering with evidence.

Gabbard also had an open warrant through the Ohio Parole Authority.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.