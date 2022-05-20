Semi crash causes big backups I-75 southbound after storms

A tractor-trailer crash on southbound I-75 is causing a mile-long back up.

The crash happened at the Linn Street exit around 9 p.m. just before the Brent Spence Bridge. A semi was jackknifed as a result of the crash, blocking multiple lanes. Only the shoulder is getting by.

Cars could be seen gridlocked from the Ezzard Charles exit all the way back to the Western Hills Viaduct.

We're working to learn more details about the cause of the crash and any injuries.

The crash happened right after severe storms rolled through the area.