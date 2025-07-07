FLORENCE, Ky. — In the early morning hours of July 6, 2024, Florence Police said that 21-year-old Chase Garvey opened fire at a birthday party, killing four people and injuring three others.

20-year-old Shane Miller, 20-year-old Hayden Rybicki, 19-year-old Delaney Eary and 44-year-old Melissa Parrett were killed.

Florence police say Garvey drove away from the scene as officers tried to stop him. When police found Garvey, he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Well, I woke up at 3:50 in the morning and I thought it was firecrackers," said Ken Korfhagen, who lives right next door to where the shooting took place.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 killed, 3 injured in Florence mass shooting during 21st birthday party

Korfhagen's step-daughter, Leah Moore, was at the party, but left hours before shots were fired.

"It's opened my eyes a lot about life and just loving everyone and being grateful that I'm alive today," Moore said.

Hear from residents of the Ridgecrest Drive neighborhood:

Florence community remembers victims one year after deadly birthday party shooting

One year later, the Ridgecrest Drive neighborhood continues to mourn as the change of the season reminds them of friends they've lost.

"Summer hit. Missy was summer around here," Ken said. "I just can't imagine what the other families are going through."

I spoke with the Hayden Rybicki Foundation, started in honor of the 20-year-old victim.

The Foundation will be throwing an event this fall called ocTURBOfest in his honor.