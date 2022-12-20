'Santa Claus is going to be coming early to eastern Kentucky': Tri-State businesses team up for donation drive

CINCINNATI — A group of local businesses is trying to make the holidays brighter for eastern Kentucky flood victims. And they need your help to do it.

Croswell, a charter bus service is helping lead a donation drive in collaboration with other businesses. The group plans to stuff a bus with toys, winter coats and clothes. It will be delivered to Pikeville on Thursday morning.

“Word around town is Santa Claus is going to be coming early to eastern Kentucky,” said John Croswell, who organized the drive.

Croswell said the donations will primarily support 10 to 15 families. Leftover donations will be delivered to a school in eastern Kentucky. He expects the drive will help 50 to 100 individuals.

“It gives me chills,” Croswell said, looking at the donations received already. “I got chills right now just thinking about it.”

Donations can be dropped off before 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 at these locations:

Croswell (975 W Main Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176)

Wingate (11860 Kemper Springs Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45240)

AllSet Insurance (1218 Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102)

You can schedule a large donation pickup by calling (513) 724-2206 or email jrcroswell@gocroswell.com.

