'Break for Breakfast': Cincinnati police raise money for local charities

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is hosting its first “Break for Breakfast” to raise money for multiple breast cancer campaigns.

Volunteer cooks from Cincinnati Cooks fired up the griddles around 6:30 a.m., to make pink pancakes, sausage and eggs. The to-go breakfasts are $10 and will be available from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at District 1 at 310 Ezzard Charles Drive.

The $10 donation will benefit the Real Men Wear Pink campaign and “Back the Rack” which is an internal initiative to raise money to go towards medical expenses for officers currently going through their own breast cancer battles.

Law enforcement members, first responders and city employees are invited, but the event is not open to the public.

READ MORE

Cincinnati Public Schools board votes to continue school resource officer program with Cincinnati police

Cincinnati police: Officer used racial slur twice while on duty

Cincinnati police officer fired after body cam video catches her using racial slur while on duty, in uniform