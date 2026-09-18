Saint Elizabeth Medical Center doctor answers your biggest flu shot questions ahead of flu season

Flu season is approaching, and a local doctor is answering some of the most common questions about the flu vaccine — including whether it can actually make you sick.

Dr. Ken Bazydlo of Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood said now is the right time to get vaccinated.

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Don't wait for winter: Doctors say now is the time to get your flu shot

"Now is a great time to get your vaccine because it'll help keep you protected throughout the winter," Bazydlo said.

The flu vaccine is updated every year because the virus strains change.

"The flu strains change year to year. So the strains that we saw last year aren't the same strains we're going to see this year. So we change the vaccine every year to cover what we think we're going to see," Bazydlo said.

Bazydlo said the vaccine can reduce the risk of needing to see a doctor or be hospitalized by 40% to 60%.

One of the most common reasons people skip the flu shot is the belief that it makes them sick. Bazydlo said that is only partly true.

"After you get the vaccine, you're going to have a little bit of that immune response. You may feel a little bit tired, a little bit fatigued, but it won't actually make you sick or give you the flu," Bazydlo said.

Bazydlo said there are very few reasons a person should not get the flu shot.

"Fortunately, there aren't many reasons not to get the flu shot. If you had a bad anaphylactic reaction to a flu vaccine, that would be a reason not to. For patients — say you're sick, and you're on a steroid, or you're really sick and just feeling under the weather — it may be a good idea to defer that until you're off those medicines or feeling better," Bazydlo said.

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