Police: 44-year-old woman arrested in Illinois for 2023 murder in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A 44-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2023 murder in Cheviot, the Cheviot Police Department said.

Police said that Tamika Steele, 44, was arrested in Joliet, Illinois, on Sept. 10, by Cheviot police in conjunction with the Joliet Police Department.

On Friday, Steele was extradited to Hamilton County to face charges related to the 2023 killing of 44-year-old Damien Canady.

On Nov. 3, 2023, police responded to the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Canady shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. He was transported to Mercy West Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Police said that witnesses reported that the suspect ambushed Canady as he attempted to enter his home.

Anyone with information about Canady's murder is asked to contact Cheviot Police at 513-661-2917 or the anonymous tip line at 513-661-8177.