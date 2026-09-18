Suspected arson fire destroys nonprofit's vans, leaving Cincinnati students without rides

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati nonprofit is still searching for replacement transportation nearly three weeks after two vans used to take students to and from after-school programming were destroyed in a suspected arson fire.

Inner City Youth Opportunities Cincinnati has served K-12 students across the city for more than 30 years, providing tutoring, mentorship, field trips, free meals, and transportation for students.

Founder Jeanne Bell said the program started in 1993 after she was inspired by youth tennis and education programs overseas.

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Suspected arson destroys Cincinnati nonprofit's vans, cutting off students from after-school programs

“I started with the tennis group, and then the second year, I added education and tutoring,” Bell said. “One thing just led to another.”

Today, the organization serves around 50 students, many of whom rely on the program’s transportation services to participate.

“The reason it worked in the beginning is because we did provide transportation,” Bell said. “Parents have jobs, and they can’t get off work, and they don’t have extra help.”

According to investigators, the two vans were intentionally set on fire in late August. 38-year-old Nicholas Hake is charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fire. His case was assigned to a judge in Hamilton County this week.

Bell said the destruction was devastating.

“They actually looked like they came from a war zone,” Bell said. “Everything melted.”

Program leaders say the loss of the vans has already reduced the number of students they are able to serve.

“Now that the vans are gone, we don’t have as many kids as we used to because they can’t afford to get here back and forth,” said Chariya White, a program alum and volunteer. “So, it’s been really hard on us for the past couple weeks.”

White grew up in the program alongside her sister, Sheree, and now volunteers there after aging out of the K-12 program.

“This program is a big part of our life,” White said. “It has been for over 10 years, and we just didn’t want to let it go.”

The sisters said the vans were central to keeping students connected to the program.

“The vans, they are very resourceful for us and also for the kids,” Sheree White said. “If parents don’t have a car… they don’t have a way for the kids to get here.”

For Chariya White, the loss is personal.

“We got so many memories on those vans. Over 20 years at least,” she said. “I grew up on those vans and now that they’re gone, it’s really heart-aching.”

Students currently enrolled in the program said the support they receive has made a major impact in their lives.

“I had so much trouble with math,” student Ke’Myriah Martin said. “Math was kind of hard for me at first until I got a lot of help from the program.”

Another student, Deanna Williams, said the tutoring helped her learn how to read.

“When I first came here, I didn’t know how to read,” Williams said. “But since now, I learned a lot how to read now.”

Students also described the program as a place where they feel supported and connected.

“It’s fun here,” Martin said. “You already happy to see your same friends from summer and stuff.”

Bell said that despite the setback, the organization is continuing to operate using temporary rental vans during the week, but transportation limitations have already impacted field trips and enrollment capacity.

The organization is actively raising money to replace the vans and keep transportation free for the students it serves.

“Anything you can give, five dollars, 10 dollars, every little bit helps,” Bell said. “And spread the word.”

Donations can be made directly at icyocincinnati.org

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