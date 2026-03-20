Rolling roadblocks to impact traffic as crews repair potholes on I-71/I-75

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will repair potholes along a stretch of I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky Friday afternoon, which means rolling roadblocks will likely impact traffic.

KYTC said crews are performing the rolling roadblocks beginning at 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The road repairs will start at the Ohio and Kentucky border, on the Brent Spence Bridge, and then move south to the 12th Street exit in Covington.

In all, the repairs will be happening along just over one mile of I-71/I-75, KYTC said.

The agency said drivers should expect delays along the highway at that time, and consider taking alternate routes or avoiding the area while work is happening.

KYTC said drivers should not pass crews that are blocking ramps or the main portion of the highway during the rolling roadblock.

Crews are expected to be finished fixing potholes on the highway by 4 p.m. Friday, but KYTC said it will update on its social media pages if any additional time is needed.