Roebling Bridge inspections to close lanes, pedestrian walkway

COVINGTON, Ky. — Scheduled inspection work on the Roebling bridge will cause lane and sidewalk closures throughout the next week.

The work begins Monday and should last until August 26, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a press release. There are no specific times for the closures - drivers will be directed by flaggers on-site.

The "Non-Redundant Steel Tension Member" inspection is a "hands-on examination of the bridge's critical members," according to KYTC.

According to KYTC, in the past, this type of inspection was every two years, with the last one being done in August 2022. Going forward, it will be required every 12 months, KYTC said.

KYTC said weather could delay the work, but the WCPO Super 9-day forecast shows clear skies through the time the work is scheduled to be done.

Drivers looking to cross the Ohio River might consider the Taylor Southgate Bridge to the east, the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to the west, or the Brent Spence Bridge in the next week to avoid any possible delays.

The bridge has seen its share of opening and closing over the years. In 2019, sandstone broke loose from the bridge, prompting a four-month closure. It was closed again for repairs in late 2021 through early 2022.