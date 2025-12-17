Cincinnati-based law firm gives out free Uber vouchers for New Years' Eve

CINCINNATI — For the second-straight year, one personal injury law firm in Cincinnati is giving out $25 Uber vouchers to discourage drunk driving on New Year's Eve.

Lawrence & Associates' "Arrive Alive" campaign offers free vouchers to anyone 21 or older who might be out in the Tri-State on New Year's Eve. The $25 credit can be used any time between 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. Jan. 1.

"Every year, too many families start the new year facing the devastating consequences of impaired driving," managing partner Justin Lawrence said in a release. "We at Lawrence & Associates want to do our part to change that. Offering these Uber vouchers is a simple way to help people make safer choices and ensure that everyone gets home to their loved ones."

Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 20 alcohol-related crashes on Dec. 31, 2024, and 56 alcohol-related crashes on Jan. 1, 2025, leading to 80 OVI arrests over the holiday.

Last year, the firm gave out vouchers to just under 700 people. This year, the firm said in a release that the vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per household

To claim a voucher, residents can click this link and follow the instructions to receive a code.